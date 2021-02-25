Black female business owners band together, pave way for others

“It just evolved into something bigger and bigger,” Mungro said.

She started the business because of her daughter, she said. Her daughter loved food like crab legs and chicken wings, so rather than eat out, Mungro learned to cook them herself. When her friends tried her creations, they told her she should sell it.

“Because we’re a minority, we aren't given handouts and the same opportunities as others,” Mungro said. “To be able to build a brand and an empire for my daughter to watch is important. Me being able to start my own business from the ground up. It just shows that you can't just live for someone else.”

Mungro’s business, which has expanded to provide mascots for parties, is a physical representation of the hard work she’s put into it, she said. She got tunnel vision to work hard and build the business.

“It's me, it's a representation of me, there's nothing fake about it, nothing duplicated about it, it’s something I did based on what I love,” she said. “You can see I enjoy what I do. I’m doing this and paving the way for others.”

Harold said she supports these women and other Black-owned businesses year-round, and wants the community to see them, as well.

“We need to give these businesses a boost,” Harold said.

