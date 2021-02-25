Black female business owners band together, pave way for others

Brittany Harold started her business small. She made baskets of gifts for Mother’s Day to give to loved ones. She made a few extra for others to give away.
“It was something I thought of and knew people really didn't have a whole lot to give during certain times but they could give these,” Harold said.
Then, people started asking for baskets for other holidays — Valentine’s Day, Christmas and Easter. Next up were birthdays and parties.
“The orders started dumping in on me,” Harold said. “They were like, ‘Can you make me this? Can you make that?’”
She realized she should make a business out of it. She named her business Janelle’s Creations and More — Janelle is her middle name — and found success.
As a Black female business owner, Harold wants to provide a positive representation for other young Black women and children. She wants to show that they can do it, too.
“To see positivity is so important,” she said. “When they (children) see actual Black women in their community owning businesses and being their own boss, it’s powerful.”
Harold grew her business to include self-care products, and she works as a natural hair stylist. She says she’s empowered by being her own boss and having more control of her life.
Harold wants the Catawba County community to be aware of the Black-owned businesses here. They’re an important part of the business community, she said. For Black History Month, she wanted to boost the voices of Black woman-owned businesses even more.
“I think it’s important to support each other 365 days a year because if we don't support each other, who is going to?” Harold said. “If we make each other feel important, you’re sowing the seed of joy.”
Harold is part of a small community of Black women who own their own businesses. They lift each other up, she said.
Fentress Chestnut worked as a news reporter for WHKY. She became well-known in the community for her reports, but the work was often centered on car wrecks and deaths.
She said she wanted to spend time looking at the brighter side of life. Chestnut started taking video and photos of parties, dance recitals, weddings and more. Her work spawned a business — The FPC Channel, www.thefpcchannel.com.
Chestnut said the business has allowed her to make more connections to her community and grow her skill set. “I think the main thing as a business owner, everyone just wants to be respected for their craft,” she said.
During the pandemic, her business was hit hard as events she was hired to cover were canceled. She sees the importance in supporting fellow business owners now more than ever, she said.
“We’re all in this really together,” Chestnut said.
Tia McCorkle, the owner of Keture Beauty at Uniquely Ur Hair Care, said she has faced down some judgments as a Black woman. Some people have narrow expectations of her, she said. She proves them wrong with her business.
McCorkle became an esthetician a year and a half ago. She does body sculpting, facials, waxing and more. Finding her way into her career was empowering, she said. She hopes her work is empowering for her young nieces and daughter.
“I want to get more into helping younger girls to show them that it's possible to be your own boss and do your work,” she said. “To that point, I feel like everybody should have equal opportunities but it’s not always like that.”
To combat some struggles Black-owned businesses can face, McCorkle promotes other businesses as well.
“There are so many people coming up now, especially Black-owned female businesses, especially since quarantine pushed a lot of people to do their own thing,” she said. “It’s really important to help those businesses and it’s great to be a part of it.”
Cynthia Mungro, a caterer and party planner, found her footing in the business community over a decade ago. She started catering and planning parties after a car accident injury made it difficult to work her regular job. Since then, her business has only grown, she said.
“It just evolved into something bigger and bigger,” Mungro said.
She started the business because of her daughter, she said. Her daughter loved food like crab legs and chicken wings, so rather than eat out, Mungro learned to cook them herself. When her friends tried her creations, they told her she should sell it.
“Because we’re a minority, we aren't given handouts and the same opportunities as others,” Mungro said. “To be able to build a brand and an empire for my daughter to watch is important. Me being able to start my own business from the ground up. It just shows that you can't just live for someone else.”
Mungro’s business, which has expanded to provide mascots for parties, is a physical representation of the hard work she’s put into it, she said. She got tunnel vision to work hard and build the business.
“It's me, it's a representation of me, there's nothing fake about it, nothing duplicated about it, it’s something I did based on what I love,” she said. “You can see I enjoy what I do. I’m doing this and paving the way for others.”
Harold said she supports these women and other Black-owned businesses year-round, and wants the community to see them, as well.
“We need to give these businesses a boost,” Harold said.