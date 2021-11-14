Big6 Properties opens in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — United Country Real Estate / Big6 Properties is now open for business in Alexander County. Owner and broker Sharon Roseman and her agents specialize in farms and land for sale, country homes, hunting and recreational properties, lakefront homes, and other lifestyle and rural properties. The business is located at 153 N.C. 16 North in Taylorsville.
The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 19, at noon to officially welcome United Country Real Estate / Big6 Properties to the county.
“At first, I decided to get my real estate license in 2005 to help make a little bit more money for my growing family, but what started off as a side job has turned into a full-blown career,” said owner Sharon Roseman. “I have always been passionate about home ownership ever since I was a little girl. I watched my parents work hard in order save up enough to put a down payment on a house. It was a life-changing experience for me and my family, and I strive to help others through the challenging and rewarding process of purchasing a home.”
Alexander County is the natural choice as the perfect location for the company, Roseman continues. “I was born and raised in this county, and I have so much passion for the beautiful rolling hills of NC and the tight-knit community we have here. I think that more and more people are looking to strike that perfect balance between a quiet rural lifestyle while still being close to a bigger city. Alexander County has the best of both worlds, and nothing makes me happier than introducing people to the lifestyles that we have to offer here in Alexander County.”
Roseman said she has lived in Taylorsville her entire life, and it is the place where she wanted to raise her three children.
"I’ve been married for almost 30 years, and those children are all young adults now,” Roseman said. “Alexander County is where my family and my community are, and that’s why I look for agents who also love this area. I want to highlight the amazing team of agents that we have here at Big6 Properties. We specialize in the beautiful western region of North Carolina, with agents who are locals with life-long passions for Alexander and the surrounding counties.”
United Country Real Estate / Big6 Properties’ hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Sharon Roseman at 828-632-2446 or info@Big6Properties.com.