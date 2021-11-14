Big6 Properties opens in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — United Country Real Estate / Big6 Properties is now open for business in Alexander County. Owner and broker Sharon Roseman and her agents specialize in farms and land for sale, country homes, hunting and recreational properties, lakefront homes, and other lifestyle and rural properties. The business is located at 153 N.C. 16 North in Taylorsville.

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 19, at noon to officially welcome United Country Real Estate / Big6 Properties to the county.

“At first, I decided to get my real estate license in 2005 to help make a little bit more money for my growing family, but what started off as a side job has turned into a full-blown career,” said owner Sharon Roseman. “I have always been passionate about home ownership ever since I was a little girl. I watched my parents work hard in order save up enough to put a down payment on a house. It was a life-changing experience for me and my family, and I strive to help others through the challenging and rewarding process of purchasing a home.”