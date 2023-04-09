HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills announced that Ronshad Shabazz has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Shabazz is a Raleigh native and an Appalachian State University graduate. In 2019, Shabazz graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and numerous App State basketball records.

As one of the best players to have played there, Shabazz had the opportunity to pursue a professional career. Initially landing him on an NBA development roster he took his talents to Russia and eventually Finland. While in these places he decided to pursue entrepreneur studies resulting in a love for real estate. Most days leading up to the career change time was spent researching investment strategies and systems to ensure success.

Becoming a broker has always been a thought but starting the new year it felt like the best time to search for an opportunity with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. The qualities that made Shabazz successful as an athlete will be the same qualities applied to real estate on a day-to-day basis; perseverance, consistency, dedication, and reliability.

“We are excited that Ronshad is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. "As one of our agents, Ronshad has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Catawba Valley area."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills has continued to grow and helps buyers and sellers in the Foothills area.

Contact Ronshad Shabazz by phone 828-994-3294, email Ronshad.Shabazz@BetterFoothills, or visit his website Ronshad.Shabazz.BetterFoothills.com.