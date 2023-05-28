Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is pleased to announce that Jeremy Scott has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Scott is a dedicated husband and loving father of three, whose commitment to family extends to his community and professional pursuits. As a proud U.S. Army veteran, he has exemplified the values of honor, integrity, and service throughout his military career. Now, Scott is embarking on a new chapter in his life by pursuing a career in real estate with Better Homes and Gardens Foothills.

He aims to utilize his market knowledge, exceptional negotiation skills, and attention to detail to guide clients through the real estate process smoothly.

“We are excited that Jeremy is joining our firm,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills. "As one of our agents, Jeremy has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Catawba Valley area."

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. Since starting in 2010, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills has continued to grow and help buyers and sellers in the Foothills area.

You can contact Scott by phone 828-368-1809or, visit his website Jeremy.Scott.BetterFoothills.com.