Bethlehem ACE Hardware honored

HICKORY — Ace Hardware Corporation announced that Bethlehem ACE Hardware in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County achieved designation as a “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” store for its outstanding performance. Developed as part of Ace’s retail growth strategy, Higher Ground, Pinnacle Performance Retailing is focused on Ace’s customers to ensure that Ace stores deliver on its helpful brand promise.

For more than 97 years, Ace Hardware has been serving its neighbors with helpful service and quality products. With more than 5,300 stores in approximately 70 countries, the team at Bethlehem ACE Hardware is one of only a few hundred Ace retailers to achieve this elite Pinnacle status. To achieve Pinnacle Performance Retailing, the team at Bethlehem ACE Hardware successfully completed a number of key performance drivers focused on quality, service and convenience, helping them provide a better overall shopping experience in their local community.

One example of a proven performance driver is “Helpful Certification,” the foundational element of Ace’s “Certified Ace Helpful” retail training curriculum. To become certified, Ace Hardware associates’ complete courses such as Helpful 101 and 201 and the store conducts a week-long team-based certification event.

“Achieving Pinnacle Performance Retailing is a tremendous accomplishment for an Ace store,” said John Kittell, Vice President, Retail Operations and New Business, Ace Hardware Corporation. “We’re pleased to recognize Bethlehem ACE Hardware and its associates for their outstanding achievements, and proud to say they are a part of the Ace family.”

“The team at Bethlehem ACE Hardware is incredibly pleased to have earned the status as a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store,” said Randy Bock, owner at Bethlehem ACE Hardware. “What this means for our customers is that we are more committed than ever to providing the best possible retail experience, from customer service to quality product offerings and more. We’re taking ‘Ace helpful’ to a new level.”