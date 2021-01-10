Bennett Funeral Service welcomes new employee

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service announced the addition of a new employee, Ed Yount.
Yount joined Bennett Funeral Service in November after serving as senior pastor at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Rhonda and I have known Dr. Yount for many years and have had a working relationship with him while he pastored Woodlawn Baptist Church. We are blessed to have someone with Dr. Yount’s talents to join Bennett Funeral Service.” Rhonda Bennett added, “We are honored to have Dr. Yount on our staff. He will be able to assist us with ministering to families during their time of need."
A native of Catawba County, Yount grew up in the St. Stephens community of Hickory. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky. At the age of 8,he gave his life to Christ at Temple Baptist Church in Hickory. He was licensed to gospel ministry by Temple Baptist Church and ordained by Central Baptist Church in Hickory. During his career, Yount served churches in Virginia and North Carolina. For the past 17 years, he has been at Woodlawn Baptist Church and retired in September 2020.
Yount is most proud of his relationship with Jesus and his family. “Jesus saved my soul," he said. He and his wife, Tanya, a retired elementary educator, live in Conover and have two adult children, Amber and Eddie, and six grandchildren. Amber is a stay-at-home mom, and Eddie is the pastor at Lincoln Avenue Baptist in Lincolnton.
In his leisure time, Yount enjoys spending time with his family, reading, fishing, and just sitting on his back porch enjoying nature.
In addition to working at Bennett Funeral Service, he plans to substitute preach. He also hopes to develop a new hobby; he wants to learn how to play the guitar.
When asked about his plans of working with Bennett Funeral Service, Yount replied, “I think highly of Robbie and Rhonda Bennett. They are compassionate and kind, and they go the extra mile to help the families they serve. They consider their business a ministry. It is just an honor to be able to work with them”. Yount added that he will miss his church family, but through working at Bennett Funeral Service he will be able to continue his ministry and help families during difficult times.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Family-owned Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home six years in a row.
