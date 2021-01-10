Bennett Funeral Service welcomes new employee

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service announced the addition of a new employee, Ed Yount.

Yount joined Bennett Funeral Service in November after serving as senior pastor at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Rhonda and I have known Dr. Yount for many years and have had a working relationship with him while he pastored Woodlawn Baptist Church. We are blessed to have someone with Dr. Yount’s talents to join Bennett Funeral Service.” Rhonda Bennett added, “We are honored to have Dr. Yount on our staff. He will be able to assist us with ministering to families during their time of need."

A native of Catawba County, Yount grew up in the St. Stephens community of Hickory. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky. At the age of 8,he gave his life to Christ at Temple Baptist Church in Hickory. He was licensed to gospel ministry by Temple Baptist Church and ordained by Central Baptist Church in Hickory. During his career, Yount served churches in Virginia and North Carolina. For the past 17 years, he has been at Woodlawn Baptist Church and retired in September 2020.