Bennett Funeral Service supports breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men impacted by this complex disease.

The color pink has become the symbol of breast cancer awareness; therefore, the Bennett Funeral Service employees will wear pink to show their support for the individuals and families who have been touched by breast cancer and promote awareness.

Robbie Bennett, president, and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Every family has been affected in some way by this disease. Most folks know someone who has had breast cancer or is currently fighting it. Our staff wants to show our support for those who are struggling with breast cancer and pay our respects to those who have passed away from breast cancer.”

Bennett added, “According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, it is estimated that about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.”

Rhonda Bennett, vice president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, stated, “In the United States, about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2022. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about one in 883, according to the American Cancer Society. Some people don’t realize men can be diagnosed with breast cancer. While women are predominantly affected by breast cancer, we hope our pink clothing will remind men and women to be diligent in self-exams and mammograms. Our employees are willing to wear pink because many of them have been touched by this disease in some way. By wearing pink during the month of October, we want our community to know we care about them and their loved ones.”

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for eight consecutive years. Visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com, to find additional information. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or by email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.