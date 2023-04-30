NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service served as a sponsor for The Green Room Community Theatre’s production of Thorton Wilder’s “Our Town.” The American classic takes place during the early 1900s in the small town of Grover’s Corner and follows the daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families. The performances took place on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of Bennett Funeral Service, hosted Producer’s Night at The Green Room on Thursday, April 20. More than 100 community members were in attendance. The group consisted of local ministers, teachers, elected officials, and Bennett Funeral Service employees.

Attendees were greeted by the Bennett family and enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments prior to a complimentary showing of “Our Town.”

Robbie Bennett stated, “Rhonda and I are honored to be a sponsor of The Green Room. We would like to thank Cathy Sigman Banner, executive director; John David Brown III, creative director; and The Green Room staff. Our community is very fortunate to have access to quality performances such as Thorton Wilder’s ‘Our Town.’ We encourage folks to come out and support our local arts.” Rhonda Bennett added, “Every show we have attended at The Green Room has been excellent. We are truly impressed by the local talent represented in these productions. We would also like to thank Hollie Sherrill, director of ‘Our Town,’ and the cast for providing an outstanding show.”

The Green Room Community Theatre is located at 10 S. Main Ave., Newton. There is still time to attend a production for the 2022-2023 season. They have two upcoming shows: “Once On This Island” based on the novel “My Love, My Love,” by Rosa Guy (May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7, 14 and 21 at 3 p.m.); and “The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten (June 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., June 11 and 18 at 3 p.m.) Visit The Green Room’s website for more information www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.

Established in 2013, Bennett Funeral Service is family owned by Robbie and Rhonda Bennett and has been voted “Best Funeral Home’’ for eight consecutive years by the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and Observer News Enterprise. In 2022, they were voted “Best Overall Business” and “Best Customer Service.” Bennett Funeral Service is located at 7878 N.C. 16, Newton, and 502 1st Ave. S., Conover. It offers traditional and cremation services. For more information call 828-465-2111 or visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.