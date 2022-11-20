Bennett Funeral Service represented at convention

NEWTON — Tommy Young, funeral director and pre-need specialist with Bennett Funeral Service, recently represented the Newton/Conover based funeral home at the 2022 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Convention and Expo in Baltimore, Maryland.

The NFDA Convention & Expo takes place annually and is a gathering of funeral directors and funeral industry innovators from all over the world. This year’s convention theme was “Building a Bold Future for Funeral Service” and emphasized sharing the diversity of knowledge, experiences, and innovations in the funeral industry between funeral directors from various cultures and countries.

“It was a fascinating and enjoyable experience that allowed me to meet funeral directors from other nationalities and cultures,” Young said. “The ability to explore the most up-to-date developments and technology available to the funeral industry will allow us to provide our families with the best possible service in their moment of need.”

During this year’s Expo, Young gained first-hand knowledge of funeral industry innovations, such as unique cremation keepsakes, green burials, remote video services, GPS chain of custody software, and grief therapy animals.

“While spending time with other funeral directors, I became aware that all of us in this industry face the same challenges,” Young said. “Some of these challenges include confirming the value of the funeral service with new generations, balancing equitable pricing with the rising cost of doing business, and attracting young quality professionals to the funeral industry. These experiences helped me develop a vision for the direction in which the funeral industry is heading. I am confident that Bennett Funeral Service is poised to serve the families of Catawba and the surrounding counties today as well as in the future.”

Robbie Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “We were pleased to have Tommy represent Bennett Funeral Service at the national convention. He was able to see the most cutting-edge products and obtain the most current information regarding the funeral industry. His attendance and experiences will enable us to better serve families.” The team looks forward to the 2023 NFDA Convention.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for eight consecutive years, and Best Overall Business and Best Customer Service for 2022. For additional information, visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com.