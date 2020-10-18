Bennett Funeral Service observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEWTON — October recognizes survivors and victims of breast cancer, and Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men who have been impacted by this disease.
Throughout October, staff members are wearing the traditional pink that has come to symbolize breast cancer awareness. The men at Bennett Funeral Service are wearing pink ties to show support for the many individuals and families that have been touched by breast cancer and promote awareness of this disease.
Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Every family has been affected in some way by this dreaded disease. I am sure that everyone knows someone who has either had breast cancer or is presently fighting this disease. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service wants to show our admiration for the ones who are struggling with breast cancer and take time to pay our respects to those who have passed away from this disease.”
Bennett noted that, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, it is estimated that about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
Rhonda Bennett added, “In the United States about 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2020. A man's lifetime risk of breast cancer is about one in 883, according to the American Cancer Society. Many people don’t realize that men can also get breast cancer. While women predominantly get breast cancer, we hope our pink ties will remind men and women to be diligent in self-exams, and also let them know that Bennett Funeral Service recognizes the devastation this disease can cause for men and women. Our employees are happy to wear ties because they have in some way been touched by this disease, whether it be a family member or friend. By wearing pink during the month of October, we want the community to know we care about them and their loved ones. This is why we recommend early screening."
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennett’s opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home six years in a row. Visit its website at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. It can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.
