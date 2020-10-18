Bennett Funeral Service observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEWTON — October recognizes survivors and victims of breast cancer, and Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men who have been impacted by this disease.

Throughout October, staff members are wearing the traditional pink that has come to symbolize breast cancer awareness. The men at Bennett Funeral Service are wearing pink ties to show support for the many individuals and families that have been touched by breast cancer and promote awareness of this disease.

Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Every family has been affected in some way by this dreaded disease. I am sure that everyone knows someone who has either had breast cancer or is presently fighting this disease. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service wants to show our admiration for the ones who are struggling with breast cancer and take time to pay our respects to those who have passed away from this disease.”

Bennett noted that, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, it is estimated that about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.