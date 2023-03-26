NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently marked 10 years of service. The family-owned business serves the Catawba Valley and surrounding counties.

The Bennetts strive to provide the highest quality service for traditional funerals and cremation services at true hometown prices. They said that continues to be their goal and has ultimately allowed them to build a well-respected business throughout the Catawba Valley.

Robbie Bennett, owner and president of Bennett Funeral Service, is a 1982 graduate of Maiden High School and a 1986 graduate of Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service. After completing the required traineeship, he began his career as a licensed funeral director, and embalmer, and has been certified as a crematory operator.

His wife Rhonda Lee Bennett serves as vice president and co-owner of the business and is a 1982 graduate of Bandys High School and a 2015 graduate of Fayetteville Technical Community College.

Robbie, with the support of Rhonda, wanted to provide the community with another option in funeral service. Therefore, Bennett Funeral Service was established in 2013. In the beginning, Bennett Funeral Service consisted of Robbie and Rhonda Bennett and only one additional employee, Dave Blackburn.

Charlie Miller joined the staff about a year later. The Bennetts have two locations, one in Conover and the other in Newton. Bennett Funeral Service currently has approximately 30 employees who are also very involved in the community.

Robbie and Rhonda’s son, Kyle, joined the business in 2020 and is currently working on his degree from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service to become a licensed funeral director, and embalmer. He is also a graduate of N.C. State University and earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware. Kyle’s wife, Lindsay Gilliam Bennett, is also a graduate of N.C. State University and is currently employed with the family-owned business.

With 40 years of experience in the funeral service industry, Robbie Bennett reflects on the valuable advice a former employer instilled in him. “Don’t take anything for granted. Strive to take care of all families as you would care for your own. You only get one chance, so do it the way you would want it to be done for your own family.” Bennett added, “The families we serve receive the same level of service regardless of the amount of money they spend.”

Robbie also credits Rhonda and Kyle for the success of their business. He said, “The funeral business is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-per-week job. I could not have been in the funeral business for 40 years without the love and support of my family, our staff, and the wonderful community we serve.”

Rhonda added, “It has truly been a journey. I want to reiterate what Robbie said about our community support, and I also want to recognize our staff. During the past 10 years, we have been blessed with a dedicated team of employees. In 2022, our staff was voted ‘Best Customer Service’ in the Catawba Valley by the readers of the Hickory Daily Record. We say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been a part of our business.”

The Bennetts said Bennett Funeral Service is honored and humbled to be voted “Best Funeral Home’’ for eight consecutive years by the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and Observer News Enterprise. In 2022, they were voted “Best Overall Business” and “Best Customer Service”. They are located at 7878 N.C. Hwy 16, Newton, and at 502 1st Ave. S., Conover, and offer traditional and cremation services. For more information call 828-465-2111 or visit www.bennettfuneralservice.com.