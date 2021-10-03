Bennett Funeral Service helps flood victims

NEWTON — On Aug. 17, Haywood County suffered a devastating flood as a result of Tropical Storm Fred.

Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, stated, “When we heard about how people of Haywood County were adversely impacted by the flood, we wanted to do something to help these folks. We put a post on Facebook asking our community to assist with the collection of the much-needed items listed on the Helping Haywood website, https://www.helpinghaywood.org/ and their Facebook page.”

Within two weeks, with the help of the community as well as their employees, Bennett Funeral Service was able to fill one of their flower vans with the requested supplies.

Recently, Eddy Caldwell, funeral assistant for Bennett Funeral Service, made a trip to Haywood County to deliver the load of supplies to Michael Coleman of Haywood Community College. Coleman helped to spearhead the collection of flood relief items.

“When I arrived at Haywood County, I was met by Mr. Coleman and a group of folks who graciously unloaded the supplies. They were so appreciative,” said Caldwell. The donated supplies consisted of nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, paper towels, shop towels, work gloves, socks, contractor bags, bug spray, band-aids, etc.