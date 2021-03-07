Back In Time Antique Mall opens

TAYLORSVILLE — Back In Time Antique Mall is now open in Alexander County, offering a variety of antiques and collectibles. Owners Mary Stiles, Terry Holland and Greg Carter offer various-sized individual spaces in more than 5,000 square feet at the new store, located at 2721 U.S. 64/90 West in Taylorsville across from Sipe Lumber Company.

Having managed an antique mall in Mooresville for nine years, Stiles decided to bring it home to Alexander County. Her friends, Holland and Carter, became enthusiastic about the venture and the partnership was born. More than 30 vendors with a wide selection of antiques and treasures now occupy the building.

For more information or to rent a booth to showcase your antiques, contact Back In Time Antique Mall at 828-635-4124.