Automotive program receives GMC Terrain donation

Through their corporate donations programs, General Motors assists institutions within the GM Training Network. This network incorporates advanced automotive technical training with a strong academic foundation of math, reading and electronics and both analytical and technical skills.

“The donation of this 2013 GMC Terrain from General Motors is vital to the growth and sustainability of our department,” said Shawn Mull, department head for CVCC’s Automotive Systems Technology program. “Students are able to diagnose complicated electrical issues much like what is currently being diagnosed in the automotive industry. This gives our students the ability to receive hands-on training with current technology that will make them more valuable to potential employers.”