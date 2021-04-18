 Skip to main content
Attorney joins Hickory firm in an of counsel capacity
HICKORY — Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP announces attorney Gregory D. Huffman has joined the firm as of counsel.

Huffman, a Hickory native with 25 years of legal experience, comes to the firm from Moretz Marketing where he was involved in the redevelopment of the Moretz Mills building. Huffman previously served as vice president-legal for international apparel company Gildan Activewear (GIL: NYSE) where he managed the legal functions in the United States, Asia and Mexico. Prior to Gildan, he served as senior vice president, assistant secretary and general counsel for Gold Toe-Moretz, a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group (BX: NYSE).

In private practice, he has represented banks, lifestyle brands, medical device manufacturers, insurance companies, tobacco companies, and other institutions in a wide variety of matters.

Since 2016, Huffman has served as the chancellor of The Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church. He is married to Lory Beth Huffman.

His practice concentrates in business law and transactions, commercial real estate, marketing and advertising matters, e-commerce, international trade, intellectual property, and representing religious organizations and nonprofits.

