Association of Realtors announces board for 2021

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, the largest trade association of Catawba and Caldwell counties, has announced its board of directors for 2021:
President, Cory Klassett of Coldwell Banker, Boyd and Hassell;
President-elect, Donna Austin of Coldwell Banker, Boyd and Hassell;
Treasurer, Gina Jenkins of Realty Executives;
Immediate past president, Cat McCrary of Coldwell Banker Boyd and Hassell;
Director, Emily Wood Hickory Real Estate Group;
Director, Kim Smith of Weichert Realtors, Team Metro;
Director, Karleta Smith of Keller Williams Realty;
Director, Alan Long of Realty Executives;
Director, Steve Boyd of Weichert Realtors, Team Metro.
Catawba Valley Association of Realtors serves to bring buyers and sellers together with access to thousands of residential listings in a multicounty service area, including Catawba, Caldwell counties and beyond. Served by Canopy MLS, which has 19,400 subscribers. It provides the most trustworthy, timely, accurate and complete property data along with proprietary tools for showings, market stats, predictive analytics, and more, used by its members to support consumers in their residential real estate transactions, whether selling, buying, investing or renting.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.