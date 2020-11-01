Association of Realtors announces board for 2021

Catawba Valley Association of Realtors serves to bring buyers and sellers together with access to thousands of residential listings in a multicounty service area, including Catawba, Caldwell counties and beyond. Served by Canopy MLS, which has 19,400 subscribers. It provides the most trustworthy, timely, accurate and complete property data along with proprietary tools for showings, market stats, predictive analytics, and more, used by its members to support consumers in their residential real estate transactions, whether selling, buying, investing or renting.