Association honors Frye Regional

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement Awards for demonstrating commitment to following research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart failure and stroke — ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

The Get With The Guidelines program puts the expertise of the American Heart Associate and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. Frye Regional Medical Center earned the prestigious stroke and heart failure achievement awards by demonstrating commitment to high-quality cardiovascular care.

“Frye Regional Medical Center is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Robert Yapundich, a board-certified neurologist at FryeCare Neurology and a physician champion for Frye Regional’s stroke team. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in our region can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Frye Regional has also been named to the American Heart Association’s Stroke Honor Roll and Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals on the Stroke Honor Roll must meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase. To be named to the Heart Failure Honor Roll, hospitals must meet certain criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education.

“In the case of heart failure — sometimes called congestive heart failure — the goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition,” said Twilla Walker, NP, a nurse practitioner with FryeCare Cardiology and a champion for Frye Regional’s Heart Failure Clinic. “Proper medical treatment combined with lifestyle changes can improve the signs and symptoms of heart failure, such as shortness of breath, persistent cough or wheezing, and swelling in the legs, ankles and feet. At our Heart Failure Clinic, we are focused on working with each patient to maximize their lifelong heart health, comfort, and quality of life.”

Frye Regional was also recognized with the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for both stroke and heart failure. This recognition spotlights the hospital’s efforts to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes — who might be at higher risk for complications — receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

“Living with diabetes increases your risk for many health conditions, including heart disease and stroke,” Yapundich said. “In fact, adults with diabetes are 1.5 times more likely to suffer a stroke than people who don’t have diabetes. Understanding your risk factors, implementing healthy lifestyle changes, and monitoring and controlling blood glucose levels are a few things you can do to lower your risk.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the Get With The Guidelines award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart disease or stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Frye Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said Dr. John Warner, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Frye Regional Medical Center provides care for emergency stroke and other cardiovascular events. The hospital has been certified as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. This distinction recognizes Frye Regional’s commitment to providing outstanding care and treatment to victims of stroke.

The hospital is also an accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) by the American College of Cardiology. Accredited Chest Pain Centers are designed to enhance patient care by decreasing the time to treatment for heart attack.

For more information about heart disease or stroke, talk with your doctor or visit the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Need a doctor? Call 828-315-3391 or visit the Find a Doctor tab at www.MyFryeRegional.com to make an appointment and get connected with the care you need.

If you or a loved one is experiencing the signs or symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately and go directly to the emergency room.