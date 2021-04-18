 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Associates named to International Diamond Society
0 comments

Associates named to International Diamond Society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Donna Lane, Carly Pruitt, Kathryn Herman, Lara Holbrook, Lesa Baker, Mary Foster and Sarah Stansfield Turner of Hickory, sales associates / representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10 percent of all sales associates / representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office, including a Realogy Brokerage Group owned and operated office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years and No. 1 in real estate sales in the Catawba Valley area for the past 18 years.

+6 
Lane

Lane
+6 
Pruitt

Pruitt
+6 
Herman

Herman
+6 
Holbrook

Holbrook
+6 
Baker

Baker

 Melinda B Hager
+6 
Foster

Foster
+6 
Turner

Turner
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert