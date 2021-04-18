Associates named to International Diamond Society

HICKORY — Donna Lane, Carly Pruitt, Kathryn Herman, Lara Holbrook, Lesa Baker, Mary Foster and Sarah Stansfield Turner of Hickory, sales associates / representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10 percent of all sales associates / representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years and No. 1 in real estate sales in the Catawba Valley area for the past 18 years.