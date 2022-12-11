Associate attorney named at Helton, Cody & Associates

HICKORY — Attorney John Wesley Chancey, “Wes” as he is known by his friends, has been named to the position of associate attorney at Helton, Cody & Associates, PLLC, where he will focus on estate planning/wealth counsel, family law, and criminal defense. Chancey was previously the director of University Compliance at the UNC System. In this position, he oversaw compliance programs for the 17 institutions that make up the University of North Carolina, an organization comprised of 45,000 employees and over a quarter of a million students. Chancey’s appointment follows a national search led by equity partners Lyndon R. Helton and Blair E. Cody III.

As an associate attorney, Chancey’s duties include advising his clients on the full spectrum of legal options available to them.

“The leading rule for a lawyer is diligence,” Chancey said. “When I have a client at hand, I feel a deep interest in their case; a motive to find out every question and to dig out answers by the roots.”

Among other things, Chancey’s job duties will include advising clients on planning their estate. “Estate plans should be affordable and developed with the help of an accessible attorney. My goal is to give answers and ensure that my clients’ voices are heard. Every client should walk away from our office with the peace of mind that comes from understanding that their affairs have been put in good order.”

When asked about family law, Chancey said, “Family law is about conflict resolution. Period. Every lawyer should aspire to manage these matters as humanely as possible in order to bring any unfortunate differences to a quick and peaceable end. Often the parties will have to work with each other for years to come, especially when minor children are involved. This can be difficult when, frankly, one of both spouses have been lied to, betrayed, or otherwise set against one another. Here though, as a peacemaker, the lawyer has a unique opportunity to be a good person.”

Chancey was recently added to a list of attorneys who do appointed work for those who cannot afford a lawyer. “Criminal defense is not about escaping accountability — it is about ensuring that every citizen has equality before the law. I take the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, very seriously, and these rights must be safeguarded by competent people who are willing to work for those who have less.”

Chancey is originally from Ripley, West Virginia, where he grew up with his parents Steve Chancey and Claudia Chancey, and his sister Susan Curry. Chancey is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (2001-2005), where he specialized in applied counter terrorism, room-to-room battle tactics, anti-tank missiles and combat water survival. In his spare time, he teaches an adult Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church and exercises in his garage gym. He lives with his wife, Dr. Lauren M. Hill, M.D., a practicing OB/GYN at “A Woman’s View” in Hickory, along with his two children, Julia and John, ages 5 and 2, respectively.”