Area Realtor earns her ABR designation

HICKORY — Becky Petree with Realty Executives of Hickory and Lake Norman has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of Realtors.

Petree joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide.

The National Association of Realtors is the world's largest professional association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry. 

To work with Becky Petree call 828-979-2584.

Reach Realty Executives of Hickory at 828-328-8900.

Petree

