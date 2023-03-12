BETHLEHEM — Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem has expanded its facilities at 9771 N.C. 127 North in Bethlehem. Owners Steve and Wanda Parkhurst, Gary and Hazel Benfield, and Harrison and Tanya Reid will be opening the second phase of their storage facility on Monday, March 13.

Fifty-nine additional units have been added in the new 9,000-square-foot buildings. Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem offers varying sizes of climate-controlled, indoor storage units ranging from 10-by-5-foot to 10-by-20-foot at $1.10 per square foot. Outdoor storage for recreational gear and parking for boats and RVs, as well as non-climate-controlled 10-by-10-foot and 10-by-15-foot outdoor storage units, are now available. In addition, units meeting ADA compliance are available.

The facility has 24-hour security on the well-lighted property and 24-hour surveillance at the facility. A keypad-controlled gate provides access to the property and the buildings. Handcarts for loading and unloading are provided on-site.

“We strive to provide good service for Bethlehem and Alexander County and surrounding counties,” said co-owner Steve Parkhurst.

“We already have clients from three counties and northwest Hickory, so we will also provide good service to all of our customers,” said co-owner Gary Benfield.

Steve and Wanda Parkhurst, Gary and Hazel Benfield, and Harrison and Tanya Reid became partners to establish the climate-controlled and outdoor storage facility in Bethlehem. The three couples have years of experience in business and management.

“Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem is our after-retirement adventure,” said Wanda Parkhurst. “We want to create something special to leave to our children, yet build something that will also support us now, while providing a much-needed service to the community.”

For more information or to book an appointment with Appalachian Storage of Bethlehem, call 828-598-0531.