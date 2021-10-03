Alexander County EDC receives $25,000 grant

TAYLORSVILLE — The Duke Energy Foundation distributed $750,000 in grants to help local businesses across North Carolina — from restaurants to retailers — adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic. The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was one of 30 recipients of a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant.

The total represents a 50% increase over the $500,000 in funding announced in April due to the breadth and quality of the funding applications. As a result, the Hometown Revitalization Grant program will now support 30 communities throughout the state rather than the original 20 planned at the program’s inception.

“After our success in supporting the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, which was the model for this program, we knew that a series of targeted grants could do wonders to help North Carolina businesses and storefronts recover,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more downtown communities bounce back.”