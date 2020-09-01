Alex Lee to acquire 20 BI-LO stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory-based Alex Lee Inc. is purchasing 20 BI-LO stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers Inc. No purchase price was disclosed.

“We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio,” Brian George, president and CEO of Alex Lee, said in a press release. “We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities.”

The stores will remain open as BI-LO stores until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from September to November this year, pending customary closing requirements. Alex Lee plans to operate 15 of the stores under the KJ’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand.

Alex Lee expects to hire more than 2,000 employees in the communities where the 20 stores are located. Prior to the completion of the transaction, Alex Lee plans to meet with current BI-LO employees in those stores to discuss employment opportunities.