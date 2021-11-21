AHFA announces 2022 leadership

AHFA is based in High Point and represents more than 230 leading furniture manufacturers and distributors, along with about 150 suppliers to the furniture industry worldwide. AHFA serves as the residential furniture industry’s advocate in Washington, D.C., on all legislative and regulatory matters and leads in the development of environmental, product safety and construction standards for home furnishings. Membership is open to all manufacturers and distributors of home furnishings for the U.S. market.