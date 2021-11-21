AHFA announces 2022 leadership

HIGH POINT — The American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) announces Roger Bland, president and CEO of Southern Motion, Pontotoc, Mississippi, is elected chair of the AHFA board of directors for 2022.
Joining Bland on the 2022 executive committee are Joe Johnston, CEO of Johnston Casuals, North Wilkesboro, as first vice chair, and Bruce Birnbach, CEO of American Leather, Dallas, as second vice chair. AHFA’s 2020-21 chair, Jeb Bassett, COO and senior vice president, Bassett Furniture Industries, Bassett, Virginia, remains on the executive committee as immediate past-chair.
Executives named to new three-year terms on the AHFA board of directors include: Steve Elton, Brown Jordan; Fred Henjes, Riverside Furniture; Steve Lehman, Smith Brothers of Berne; Terry McNew, Klaussner Furniture Industries; Neil Robinson, Legacy Classic Furniture; Jeff Scheffer, Universal Furniture; and Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy Inc.
Continuing on the board with terms expiring year-end 2023 are Andy Bray, Vanguard Furniture; Eric Graham, Magnussen Home; Caroline Hipple, Norwalk Furniture; Jeremy Hoff, Hooker Furniture; Allan Palecek, Palecek; and Todd Wanek, Ashley Furniture Industries.
Board members with terms expiring year-end 2022 are Edward Audi, Stickley; Roy Calcagne, Craftmaster; Nathan Cressman, Magnussen Home Furnishings; Luke Simpson, Durham Furniture; Henry Vanderminden IV, Telescope Casual Furniture; and Ron Wanek, Ashley Furniture Industries.
Greg Van Dyke, Hanes Industries, Conover, and Andrew Wright, Smith-Leonard, High Point, are the 2022 supplier representatives on the board from AHFA’s Solution Partners division.
AHFA is based in High Point and represents more than 230 leading furniture manufacturers and distributors, along with about 150 suppliers to the furniture industry worldwide. AHFA serves as the residential furniture industry’s advocate in Washington, D.C., on all legislative and regulatory matters and leads in the development of environmental, product safety and construction standards for home furnishings. Membership is open to all manufacturers and distributors of home furnishings for the U.S. market.