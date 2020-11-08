 Skip to main content
Agents complete Realty Executives training series
Agents complete Realty Executives training series

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory announced that Elizabeth Franklin, Dawn Kilby, Becky Petree, Carolyn McMurray, Stephanie Mora, Cheryl Obijiski, Aaron Robbins, Michelle Hrin, Stacy Sigmon, Carmen Hefner and Niki Long have completed the Realty Executives Property Expert training series.

This four-session course focused on leveraging the wide variety of resources from Realtors Property Resource (RPR), a market data and analytics platform offered through the National Association of Realtors. The tools and strategies covered in the training are designed to better position Executives as the local experts in their markets.

Each session featured different facets of the real estate journey. From neighborhood statistics, school information and market activity, this education is designed to ensure top quality service to home buyers and sellers.

Realty Executives of Hickory is proud to represent professionals that continue to expand their expertise and provide superior customer service. To contact one of its agents or for more information, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net

Franklin

Franklin
Hefner

Hefner
Hrin

Hrin

 Realty Executives Secretary
Kilby

Kilby
Long

Long
McMurray

McMurray
Mora

Mora
Obijiski

Obijiski
Petree

Petree
Robbins

Robbins
Sigmon

Sigmon
