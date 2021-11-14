Agent joins Realty Executives of Hickory team

Born in Surry County, Knox grew up in a multi-generational family of farmers. As a child and teenager, she spent countless days working on, and enjoying the family farm. “Where you lived was much more than a residence... It was where you worked, played, laughed, cried, and celebrated every occasion. So ‘home’ means a lot to me. ‘Community’ means a lot to me.”

Moving to the Hickory area in 2014, Knox immediately put this passion for home and community to work. She served from 2015-19 as a town commissioner in Rhodhiss. With a background in both farming and local government, her vision is to serve others by going above and beyond to find home for anyone she helps. Whether buying or selling, she knows that life is a journey, and home can change over time. So whether land, a residence, or a commercial property, Knox works in every aspect to make certain her client’s needs are met. Knox is a certified Ramsey Master Financial Coach. She lives in Connelly Springs with her husband and children! In her free time she enjoys being involved in her local church, playing her Gretsch, raking hay, fishing, basketball, and cooking big meals for her family.