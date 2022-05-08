Agent honored for outstanding performance

HICKORY — Debra Trivette, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the RE/MAX 100% Club Award. In 2021, 19 percent of active RE/MAX agents earned this prestigious award.

“Receiving this award is a great honor,” said Trivette. “As a real estate broker with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers with their real estate needs.”

Trivette has been working in the real estate industry for more than 16 years and has extensive experience in working with both buyers and sellers.

Trivette actively supports various community service organizations through efforts of CVAR, the local board of Realtors.

RE/MAX A-Team, locally owned by Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, is a full-service real estate brokerage located at 1811 N Center St. in Hickory. Founded in 2003, the brokerage has 13 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX A-Team is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.