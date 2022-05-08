Agent earns annual sales production award

HICKORY — Alan Jarrett with RE/MAX A-Team has earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Jarrett. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX A-Team, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the property that is right for them. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team.”

Jarrett has been serving his community as a real estate agent for 23 years and has extensive experience in single-family residential, land and commercial sales. In addition, Jarrett actively supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

RE/MAX A-Team, locally owned by Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, is a full-service real estate brokerage located at 1811 N Center St. in Hickory. Founded in 2003, the brokerage has 13 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX A-Team is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.