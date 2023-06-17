HICKORY — True North Realty announced the newest addition to its team, Amy Mikeal.

Mikeal, a devoted mother of four children, has an extensive background in various related fields, including home appraisal, landscaping and construction. This experience provides her with insight that enables her to see beyond the surface and identify hidden opportunities or potential concerns that homeowners or buyers may overlook.

Born in upstate New York, Mikeal and her family relocated to Catawba County when she was in middle school.

Mikeal is eager to collaborate with the True North Realty team and is excited to serve the community she cherishes.

To learn more about Mikeal and the services provided by True North Realty, visit www.nctruenorthrealty.com or call 828-307-0099.