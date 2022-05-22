 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ace Hardware honors fallen heroes with flags

  • 0

HICKORY —  In the spirit of Memorial Day, Bethlehem Ace Hardware is again collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Consumers who visit Bethlehem Ace Hardware on May 28 will receive a free 8-by-12-inch American flag while a second flag will be donated to their VFW Post 1957 to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“Bethlehem Ace Hardware salutes the many brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said LaShae Bock, owner of Bethlehem Ace Hardware. “We are grateful to be collaborating with our local Post 1957, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”

Last year, Ace Hardware sent over 550,000 flags to 1,909 local VFW posts across the country. The American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware’s long history of supporting veterans nationwide. 

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Team earns sales production award

Team earns sales production award

HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team A…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert