Ace Hardware honors fallen heroes with flags

HICKORY — In the spirit of Memorial Day, Bethlehem Ace Hardware is again collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Consumers who visit Bethlehem Ace Hardware on May 28 will receive a free 8-by-12-inch American flag while a second flag will be donated to their VFW Post 1957 to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“Bethlehem Ace Hardware salutes the many brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said LaShae Bock, owner of Bethlehem Ace Hardware. “We are grateful to be collaborating with our local Post 1957, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”

Last year, Ace Hardware sent over 550,000 flags to 1,909 local VFW posts across the country. The American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware’s long history of supporting veterans nationwide.