Accounting firm principal new treasurer of IMA

HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) announced its new board of directors, appointing Tim Reynolds, principal of DHW in Hickory, as its treasurer.

The IMA seeks to provide personal and professional development opportunities in management accounting, financial management and information management through education and association with business professionals and certification in management accounting to members in the Catawba Valley area.

“I’m very excited to take on this role for the IMA Catawba Valley Chapter,” said Reynolds. “I’m looking forward to working with this organization and its members in connection with financial, promotional and educational opportunities.”

Reynolds will be assisting the Catawba Valley IMA Chapter with its financial reporting, funding and overseeing other general financial duties. He will also play an active role in membership and educational functions. Reynolds is a licensed CPA in North Carolina who specializes in the retail, and manufacturing and distribution industries, assisting clients with tax, accounting and operational issues.

DHW is a full-service accounting firm in Hickory, providing assurance, audit, advisory and tax services to the health care, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit, HUD, commercial construction and retail industries.