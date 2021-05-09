A-1 Pest Control raises funds for ALS during May

LENOIR — Local, family owned and operated A-1 Pest Control is announcing a month-long campaign to raise awareness and funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. This will be A-1’s first event to support ALS, and they hope to make it an annual occasion.

This year’s inaugural walk will be virtual, with hopes that next year everyone can raise awareness in person. Supporters are asked to join the A-1 Walks 5 for ALS Facebook event page, or check out the team page on the ALS Foundation’s website, and walk 5 miles throughout the month of May, to honor the 5,000 people diagnosed with ALS each year. Anyone who wishes to donate, may do so as well through the event page, with proceeds going to the ALS Foundation North Carolina Chapter, which stays local to the community and helps those living with ALS find treatment, and supplies to help with care of the disease.