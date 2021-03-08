500,000-square-foot furniture facility to create jobs

A furniture center under construction in Conover is expected to create 65 new jobs.

Premier Development Partners out of Ohio is developing a new warehouse and distribution center for Arhaus Furniture, an Ohio-based home furnishings retail chain. Thomas-Bain Leather in Conover currently manufactures furniture for Arhaus.

The new location will be built off Punch Loop Road near Interstate 40, exit 130 in Conover.

The building plan was approved in March 2020, according to Catawba County building permit records. A ground-breaking was supposed to be held for the project in March 2020. The event was canceled due to COVID-19, which was on the rise at the time.

The final building permit to begin construction was not submitted until Feb. 11. It was approved, according to the building permit.

Plans show the plant encompassing 497,000 square feet at a cost of about $31.5 million, according to the building permit.

Choate Construction, based in Atlanta with North Carolina offices, is building the new warehouse, according to the building permit.

