48-hour COVID-19 test results get businesses information quickly

The quick results will be a benefit to a wide range of businesses and industries, Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System, said in a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many unprecedented challenges for all of our workforces,” he said. “We are encouraged and excited to partner with the chamber to help provide COVID testing that gives businesses the information needed to make the best and most efficient decisions possible for their employees and the community. This program is a great example of what makes our community great — organizations working together to provide the type of services needed during these uncertain times.”

The testing won’t only be a benefit to businesses, but the entire community.

“We understand the importance of continual testing, as well as, receiving the results quickly,” Frye CEO Rod Harkleroad said in the release. "This program will aid in ensuring that employees will stay safe while at work and assist in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

More testing can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. If someone tests positive, public health can trace their contacts and let people know they have been in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release.