3 new, 1 established businesses settle under one roof

While the COVID-19 pandemic has closed businesses -- some permanently -- it led several women to open some of their own, all under one roof.

Hen and Chicken Papers -- a custom stationery store that’s been in operation for 45 years -- has been on the bottom floor of a building on North Center Street in Hickory for four years. After the COVID-19 shutdown closed its doors for a few months, it has reopened with three new businesses by its side.

Weddings by Ridgway, a wedding planning and decorating service, Sharon Sturgess Floral, a wedding, event and gift florist, and Shue’s Gallery, an art gallery, are joining Hen and Chicken in the lower floor of 2120 N. Center St.

Lisa Ridgway, owner of Weddings by Ridgway, has been working with Sally Brown at Hen and Chicken for years before starting her own standalone business.

Ridgway started her planning and decorating career through church and community events years ago. Over time, she started getting requests for weddings, company events and more. Now, she offers her services from fully planning and decorating an event, to day-of-wedding directing or just decorations.