24-hour Workout Anytime open in Hickory

Chris Grove believes now more than ever Americans will start putting their health first. His goal for Hickory: bring a gym to the area where people can stay healthy during challenging times.
With 14 years in the fitness industry under his belt and several gyms under his ownership, he’s launching another one.
Grove opened Workout Anytime, a 24/7 workout facility, in Hickory in a shopping center at 2515 Springs Road NE last week.
The gym is Grove's third Workout Anytime in North Carolina and the 19th location in the state. He plans to open more in the coming months.
Grove started working at gyms and fitness companies when he was young and slowly climbed through the ranks, eventually buying his own gym. He loves fitness and watching people succeed in their journeys, he said.
“I’m just really passionate about fitness and what it can do,” Grove said. “I love helping people. I love seeing the change it can make, I love helping people get healthy.”
He’s been looking into opening a gym in the Hickory area for some time and saw a need for a 24-hour gym, Grove said. The gym has been in the works for over a year, and he pushed forward even when the pandemic shut down gyms to the general public.
“It has been interesting to work through but I think now more than ever we’re following all the protocols,” he said. “It’s not really slowing us down. I’m more ready than I ever have been to help people.”
Now, with the state allowing gyms to open at 30 percent, he’s expecting a big turnout.
“Now more than ever people are taking their health seriously,” Grove said. “We can help people build those immune systems.”
The gym is being cleaned regularly, a gym-wide sanitizing fog is used three times a week, an air filtration is in place to clean the air, and exercisers must keep one machine (treadmill, elliptical, etc.) between them and other gym participants to ensure members are exercising farther apart.
The pandemic may ward off some members seeking safety and social distancing, but Grove hopes more people are driven to get healthy and keep off the coronavirus with a strong immune system, he said.
“I think people are just ready to really analyze their health and take it seriously — not only physically but mentally with how stressed we all are,” Grove said.
Memberships start at $19 a month. For more information visit www.workoutanytime.com/hickory.
