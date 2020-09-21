24-hour Workout Anytime open in Hickory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Grove believes now more than ever Americans will start putting their health first. His goal for Hickory: bring a gym to the area where people can stay healthy during challenging times.

With 14 years in the fitness industry under his belt and several gyms under his ownership, he’s launching another one.

Grove opened Workout Anytime, a 24/7 workout facility, in Hickory in a shopping center at 2515 Springs Road NE last week.

The gym is Grove's third Workout Anytime in North Carolina and the 19th location in the state. He plans to open more in the coming months.

Grove started working at gyms and fitness companies when he was young and slowly climbed through the ranks, eventually buying his own gym. He loves fitness and watching people succeed in their journeys, he said.

“I’m just really passionate about fitness and what it can do,” Grove said. “I love helping people. I love seeing the change it can make, I love helping people get healthy.”

He’s been looking into opening a gym in the Hickory area for some time and saw a need for a 24-hour gym, Grove said. The gym has been in the works for over a year, and he pushed forward even when the pandemic shut down gyms to the general public.