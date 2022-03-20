2022 CVCC Business Symposium set for March 30-31

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is hosting its 2022 Business Symposium on Wednesday and Thursday, March 30-31, at the college's main campus.

This two-day event, which is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A South Hickory, Thomas W. Jameson Memorial Fund, First Citizens Bank and CVCC Foundation Inc., will include business leaders from the community, Catawba Valley Community College alumni, business professionals and guest speakers.

A total of eight sessions — four each day — will take place. The first sessions takes place 9 a.m. each day, and the final session concludes at 7 p.m. All sessions take place in the Workforce Solutions Complex (Room 1001).

Each session will address the skills needed to succeed in today’s constantly changing work environment. Sessions benefit all professionals, regardless of whether you are a welder, educator, cosmetologist, manufacturer or medical professional. Sessions are free and open to the public.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.

For information on the symposium or to register, visit cvcc.edu/business-symposium-2022.

The complete schedule for the symposium is:

Wednesday, March 30

9-11 a.m. (Session 1): Welcome and resume workshop; presenters Kelly Farr and Martha Carrillo

Welcome and resume workshop; presenters Kelly Farr and Martha Carrillo 12-1 p.m. (Session 2): "Words Matter"; presenter WBTV’s Molly Grantham

"Words Matter"; presenter WBTV’s Molly Grantham 1-1:30 p.m. : Book signing with Molly Grantham

: Book signing with Molly Grantham 1:30-2:30 p.m. : Professional head shot with Joe Young and CVCC photography students

: Professional head shot with Joe Young and CVCC photography students 2:30-4 p.m. (Session 3): "The Art of Marketing Your Personal Brand"; presenter: Jaycee Beam

"The Art of Marketing Your Personal Brand"; presenter: Jaycee Beam 6-7 p.m. (Session 4): "Speed interviews" (Session A)

Thursday, March 31

9-10:30 a.m. (Session 5): "Professional Email Protocol"; presenter Susannah Blanchard

"Professional Email Protocol"; presenter Susannah Blanchard 12-1 p.m. (Session 6): "Entrepreneur"; presenter Leroy Lail

"Entrepreneur"; presenter Leroy Lail 1-1:30 p.m. : Book signing with Leroy Lail

: Book signing with Leroy Lail 1:30-2:30 p.m. : Professional headshots with Joe Young and CVCC photography students

: Professional headshots with Joe Young and CVCC photography students 2:30-4 p.m. (Session 7): "Speed Interviews" (Session B); presenter Tammy Muller

"Speed Interviews" (Session B); presenter Tammy Muller 6-7 p.m. (Session 8): Business leaders and CVCC alumni panel; moderator Felicia Simmons; panel Kevin Griffin, Brennan Fox, Tom Jameson, Markie James and David Williams