2 from firm complete Data Analyst certificate program

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC (“DHW”), announced that Herb Whitesell and Stuart Mull each recently completed the Data Analyst certificate program offered by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. The Data Analyst designation consists of a comprehensive five-part certificate program which provides training and practical guidance on the topic of data analytics.

The Data Analytics Core Concepts portion trains professionals to develop an analytical mindset and use core concepts that underpin the application of data analytics to frame problems and define project scopes. Certificate earners work with stakeholders to understand organizational capabilities and gaps. These professionals conduct and apply data analytics to outcome-driven projects and help realize the untapped potential of data, make better decisions, and add value in day-to-day business operations.

The Application of Data Analysis Essentials program provides a hands-on learning experience with insight into its real-life practical uses.

Participants analyze data, identifying the different type of variables that make up a data set, then calculate fundamental aspects of data sets using core statistical techniques. These individuals perform calculations on data to discover and explore relationships that yield insights needed for organizational leaderships to make data-driven decisions.

Data Analytics Modeling certificate earners drive successful analytics practices by defining clear business outcomes to ensure efforts align with organizational strategic direction. Participants learn to manipulate and work with structured and unstructured data, profile data, and apply cleansing techniques to maintain data quality throughout the data-life cycle.

Additionally, they learn to apply ETL (extract, transform, load) techniques to data models and use sophisticated tools for managing an ongoing data practice.

Earners of the Forecasting and Predictive Analytics Certificate can apply regression, classification, clustering, optimization, and simulation techniques, all used for predictive analytics.

These individuals can forecast and predict future values for increasingly sophisticated data sets and business problems using time-based data, as well as calculate scenarios based on distance and space, and determine the fit and usefulness for prediction of models.

Data Visualization Certificate holders are able to effectively translate data, visualize information, and communicate findings and lessons so organizational leaders comprehend the strategic value of a data analytics practice. These professionals demonstrate fundamental design principles and communication concepts behind effective dashboards and reports and are adept at presenting data findings using charts and graphs to business stakeholders.

Herb Whitesell is the Managing Partner of DHW, while Stuart Mull is their Business Analytics Manager. Both are members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.

DHW has been in business in Hickory for over 30 years. They serve as professional advisors to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.