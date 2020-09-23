$2.2 million spec building planned in Hickory

Catawba County leaders voted to help develop another speculative building aimed at recruiting new business by allowing the developer to save on some costs.
A developer, Lake Park 321 LLC, is planning to build a $2.2 million speculative building on land it owns between U.S. 321 and Clement Boulevard near the Hickory Regional Airport, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said.
At Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board agreed to provide incentives and aid for the project. The city of Hickory is considering similar incentives, Millar said.
The developer plans to build on 3.5 acres in a commercial and manufacturing area, Millar said. The building would be 40,000 square feet with 24-foot ceilings.
Under the agreement, Lake Park would be responsible for financing and constructing the building within eight months, Millar said.
To help, the county would waive or reimburse permitting fees and utility connection fees for the project. Once complete, the county would grant back any property taxes on the building during construction and until it is sold or for up to three years after the certificate of occupancy is issued, Millar said.
During the time after construction is complete and the building is not yet sold, the county and city would pay to help with the cost of electricity, insurance and other carrying costs during those three years, or until it is sold, Millar said. The county would offer $40,000 the first year, $45,000 the second and $50,000 the third.
Under the agreement, the building must be sold or leased to a manufacturing or commercial plant that produces 75 percent of its product for off-site use, Millar said. If the building is sold to a business out of that realm, like a brewery that creates beer primarily for on-site consumption, the county will get back the carrying costs it paid to the developer, according to the agreement.
If the building is sold within three years, the developer, landowner and the county and city would be reimbursed for the project, depending on the price of the sale.
In past speculative building projects, the county has gotten its money back, Millar said.
There is a high demand for buildings of this size and in the area, he said. The number of buildings available to businesses is dwindling, and spec buildings are a way to create more space.
“There are not a whole lot of economic development spaces available in Catawba County,” he said.
The speculative building program has proven to work in the past, he said. Some buildings even draw in multiple companies, he said. Business owners have visited the county to see the spec building, then chosen a different site in the county, while others have used a building temporarily, then moved to a different building still in the county.
In the current market, Millar does not expect the building to take long to sell.
