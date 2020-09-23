$2.2 million spec building planned in Hickory

Under the agreement, the building must be sold or leased to a manufacturing or commercial plant that produces 75 percent of its product for off-site use, Millar said. If the building is sold to a business out of that realm, like a brewery that creates beer primarily for on-site consumption, the county will get back the carrying costs it paid to the developer, according to the agreement.

If the building is sold within three years, the developer, landowner and the county and city would be reimbursed for the project, depending on the price of the sale.

In past speculative building projects, the county has gotten its money back, Millar said.

There is a high demand for buildings of this size and in the area, he said. The number of buildings available to businesses is dwindling, and spec buildings are a way to create more space.

“There are not a whole lot of economic development spaces available in Catawba County,” he said.

The speculative building program has proven to work in the past, he said. Some buildings even draw in multiple companies, he said. Business owners have visited the county to see the spec building, then chosen a different site in the county, while others have used a building temporarily, then moved to a different building still in the county.

In the current market, Millar does not expect the building to take long to sell.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.