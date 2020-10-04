JBS USA helps meet Lenoir community needs

LENOIR — Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, JBS USA announced plans to invest $200,000 to help Lenoir respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.

JBS USA is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All projects will be determined by the end of the year.

“The Hometown Strong initiative is allowing us to support our community in what has been a challenging year,” said Jonathan Tucker, JBS Lenoir general manager. “In addition to our role in providing food for our country, we pride ourselves in being a good neighbor and making it a priority to work with local leaders on how to best invest our time, talent and treasure in the community.”

“I recently toured the Lenoir JBS facility and have been so impressed with the care and attention to safety and community by the entire organization during these challenging times,” said Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons. “We especially thank JBS for this new Hometown Strong investment.”