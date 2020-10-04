JBS USA helps meet Lenoir community needs

LENOIR — Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, JBS USA announced plans to invest $200,000 to help Lenoir respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.
JBS USA is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All projects will be determined by the end of the year.
“The Hometown Strong initiative is allowing us to support our community in what has been a challenging year,” said Jonathan Tucker, JBS Lenoir general manager. “In addition to our role in providing food for our country, we pride ourselves in being a good neighbor and making it a priority to work with local leaders on how to best invest our time, talent and treasure in the community.”
“I recently toured the Lenoir JBS facility and have been so impressed with the care and attention to safety and community by the entire organization during these challenging times,” said Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons. “We especially thank JBS for this new Hometown Strong investment.”
The JBS USA Lenoir facility employs 195 people with an annual payroll of more than $7.5 million. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, JBS USA Lenoir has invested more than $17 million in capital improvements over the last five years.
JBS USA anchors dozens of rural communities — operating more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods plants and employing 62,000-plus people. Funds are being directed to every community JBS USA calls home.
Hometown Strong is a national $50 million initiative that adds to commitments JBS USA has made this year to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic. Hometown Strong is one of the largest community investment programs of its kind in the country. Visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com to learn more.
Colorado-based JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.