Hospice clinical staff member honored

LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care certified nursing assistant (CNA) Juanita Carlton, CNAII, CHPNA, QDCP, recently received the 2020 Sharon O. Dixon Clinical Excellence Award from The Carolinas Center. The award is presented annually to a hospice clinical staff member from North and South Carolina who raises the level of clinical excellence in his or her organization through exemplary leadership and care delivery skills.
A 28-year veteran of Caldwell Hospice, Carlton is often asked to share her expertise with newcomers. “We often request Juanita to train new CNAs in the type of special care she provides," says Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.
Also the recipient of the Best of Caldwell 2019 and 2020 awards, Carlton is certified as both a CNAI and CNAII, is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Nursing Assistant and is a Qualified Dementia Care Provider.
But her true gift, Caldwell Hospice officials said, goes beyond the excellent clinical care she provides for her patients. She genuinely cares and sees each one as the individual they are.
“Juanita knows the value of the ‘little things’. She routinely does the ‘extras’,” says inpatient coordinator Nancy Wallace, BSN, RN, “like hair, nail polish and especially celebrating anniversaries, birthdays and Christmas.”
In 2014, Carlton recruited a hospice volunteer and provided him with a Santa costume. She then purchased small gifts for the patients on the patient care units and escorted “Santa” from room to room, ringing jingle bells to make Christmas Eve deliveries. It has become a beloved tradition the entire unit staff looks forward to each year. “Santa” also loves it and begins growing his beard each year in June for the big night.
When Carlton hears about a wedding anniversary, she makes sure it is celebrated in style with a candlelight dinner right there in the patient’s room. She makes birthdays special, too, again, by listening first and then acting.
Sharon O. Dixon, the award's namesake, had a passion for end-of-life care and was a tireless advocate for hospice care as a whole.
For more information about Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, call 828-754-0101 or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
