Hospice clinical staff member honored

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care certified nursing assistant (CNA) Juanita Carlton, CNAII, CHPNA, QDCP, recently received the 2020 Sharon O. Dixon Clinical Excellence Award from The Carolinas Center. The award is presented annually to a hospice clinical staff member from North and South Carolina who raises the level of clinical excellence in his or her organization through exemplary leadership and care delivery skills.

A 28-year veteran of Caldwell Hospice, Carlton is often asked to share her expertise with newcomers. “We often request Juanita to train new CNAs in the type of special care she provides," says Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.

Also the recipient of the Best of Caldwell 2019 and 2020 awards, Carlton is certified as both a CNAI and CNAII, is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Nursing Assistant and is a Qualified Dementia Care Provider.

But her true gift, Caldwell Hospice officials said, goes beyond the excellent clinical care she provides for her patients. She genuinely cares and sees each one as the individual they are.

“Juanita knows the value of the ‘little things’. She routinely does the ‘extras’,” says inpatient coordinator Nancy Wallace, BSN, RN, “like hair, nail polish and especially celebrating anniversaries, birthdays and Christmas.”