Homes for Heroes honors sales manager

HICKORY — Homes for Heroes has inducted Homeside’s Jamie Harrington into its elite 500 Heroes Served Club.
The membership recognizes those in the housing industry who have aided at least 500 local heroes in reaching their dreams of homeownership through Homes for Heroes.
Harrington is one of five in the elite group as she surpassed the minimum requirement by helping 530-plus local heroes and saving these families a combined $280,000-plus toward the purchase of their homes.
“I can’t imagine not being a part of this program and having an opportunity to give back to those that risk their lives and time with their families for us,” said Harrington. “The energy, enthusiasm and gratitude that are gifted to me by our heroes inspires me to work hard every day to find just one more hero family that might need our help.”
According to its website, Homes for Heroes provides heroes with more savings on their home than any other national program. The foundation consists of a wide range of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists, making it the largest nationwide affiliate network. With its Circle of Giving, the benefits and support it provides to local heroes is a continuous effort.
With 20-plus years of industry experience, Harrington joined Homeside in 2017 and is the sales manager, VP, of its Hickory branch.
Harrington can be reached at jharrington@gohomeside.com.
