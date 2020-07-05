High Point Market Authority receives funding to implement COVID-19 safety plans

HIGH POINT — The North Carolina General Assembly has approved funding for the High Point Market Authority to implement additional measures to ensure the health and safety of attendees in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the upcoming Fall Market, scheduled for Oct. 13-21.
The state will provide the Market Authority with $725,000 from the funds it received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The relief program stipulates recipients must use the funds for COVID-19-specific activities. The Market Authority will utilize the funds to implement additional safeguards and measures aimed at mitigating COVID-19 exposure risk while on site during the market.
“We are committed to creating a safe environment for our attendees, our staff and our community, but that will come with a hefty price tag at a time when our budget is already strained due to impending funding cuts from our community partners,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “This support from the state is crucial for us to be able to execute thoroughly all the suggested safety guidelines so that health and safety priorities remain paramount.”
“We are immensely grateful to Rep. John Faircloth and the Guilford County delegation for their long-standing support of High Point Market and their assistance in securing these needed funds,” said Dudley Moore Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board and president of Otto & Moore.
The first part of the Market Authority’s plan was announced several weeks ago, expanding the Fall Market dates to allow for social distancing and to encourage the spread of attendees in preparation for expected reduced capacity guidelines within buildings.
“We have an extraordinary challenge before us to prepare properly for Fall Market, ensuring all corners of the Market district are executing the suggested safety guidelines, expanding our shuttle system and temporary staffing to accommodate a nine-day event, outfitting our support services with the proper safety equipment, ordering the needed sanitation supplies, etc. But it’s a challenge gladly accepted if it means the state’s largest economic event can occur in person this fall in a safe manner,” added Conley.
Additional planning is ongoing in regard to the health and safety measures that will be in effect this fall, per the guidance of the CDC and local medical authorities. Further details such as increased sanitation and cleaning efforts, social distancing requirements and enhanced medical services will be shared as plans develop.
Registration for the Fall Market will open in mid-July at www.highpointmarket.org.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.