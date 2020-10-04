Hickory law firm honors women for service

HICKORY — Two women are being thanked for their years of service to the law firm of Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP. The firm recognizes two 25-plus-year veterans, RosiaLee Oder and Beverly Cook.

Oder is the mother of four and wife of 35 years to James Oder. She is described by the firm as "a world of energy with an incredible, dependable work ethic." She has enjoyed working directly with Kimberly H. Whitley, managing partner, for more than 25 years in estate planning and elder law planning.

Cook is Hannah’s mom and wife to Tommy Cook for 22 years. The firm describes her as "the most talented, conscientious worker and assists the firm in IT with her technical expertise." She has worked at PHD in commercial real estate and corporate transactions as a legal assistant and paralegal for more than 25 years. She currently assists Ellie D. Bradshaw, senior partner.

"The talent and intelligence held by these two extraordinary women could not be described sufficiently in a book, much less a paragraph," the firm said in a news release. "They serve others selflessly both at work and in their community. They represent PHD well and the firm could not be more proud to work with these exceptional examples of diligence, perseverance, dedication, commitment and tenacity."