Granite Insurance retains Best Practices status

GRANITE FALLS — Granite Insurance retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
“Being a Best Practices Agency is certainly quite an honor. The designation is a reflection of the high standards our team delivers to our client partners," said Neil Annas, Granite Insurance president and CEO. “But more importantly, the analysis provides tools to allow our organization to more clearly focus on incremental improvement”.
For more information, call Chase Keller of Granite Insurance at 828-396-3342.
