General manager named at Carolina Coach & Camper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLAREMONT — Michael Propst was recently promoted to general manager of Carolina Coach & Camper. Over the past three years, Propst has been instrumental in Carolina Coach and Camper’s substantial growth. He has been with Carolina Coach & Camper for seven years and has served successfully in various capacities, most recently as general sales manager.

As the new general manager, Propst will oversee the entire RV business and every department at the Carolina Coach & Camper dealership.

Propst was born in Hickory and still lives and works in Catawba County. Before joining Carolina Coach & Camper, he started his career in the family business, Troutman Plumbing and Heating and moved into retail auto sales where he spent 15 years in various job positions including salesman, finance manager, sales manager and general sales manager.

Propst loves mountains, the outdoors and the RV and boating industry. Visit him at Carolina Coach & Camper, 3300 Centennial Blvd., Claremont; 828-459-9790; www.carolinacoach&camper.com.