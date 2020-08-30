Furniture academy honors 19 graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recently celebrated the success of several graduates.

Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony held this past week for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is a partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Soua Lor, Rubia Diaz, Megan Hernandez, Casey Pennington, Lorena Gill, Lucy Kamau, Heber Urbina, Meghan Watson, Mitzy Soto and Madison Laws.

Kenny Icard, Ma Xiong, Mauricio Castro and Clara Rivera all completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.

Inside Upholstery Certificates were completed by Nate Kaylor, Jerry Stephens, Jorge Diaz, Jason Buck and Christopher Bryan.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s unique training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and Eight-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

To enroll in the next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class starting on Oct. 13, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.