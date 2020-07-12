Free pregnancy tests offered for 'quarantine surprises'

Beginning in March, North Carolina residents were asked to stay at home as much as possible due to COVID-19. Naturally, more time spent at home means more time spent with housemates, with a wealth of extra time but a shorter list of things to do. What does that mean for couples who live together? A Woman’s View, an OB-GYN practice in Hickory, has a clue.
The practice, which also offers primary care and lab services, is now offering free pregnancy tests to any women who think they may be expecting a “quarantine surprise.”
Receiving a free test is simple. The prospective patient needs to live in the area and provide a mailing address, email address and phone number. From there, an AWV associate will mail the test and then follow up to learn the outcome. If positive, the practice will help celebrate the big news with a special Quarantine Surprise T-shirt and a first OB appointment.
A Woman’s View is a comprehensive medical practice that caters specifically to the needs of women. It offers many services under one roof — from obstetrics and gynecology to primary care to imaging and laboratory services — in a warm, welcoming environment. Its clinicians are committed to individualized care for all women throughout each phase of their lives.
Reach A Woman’s View at {span}828-345-0800.{/span}
