First Security Company names new president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The board of directors for First Security Company Inc. recently announced that Charles F. Connor IV has been named president, effective Sept. 1.

Connor came to First Security in 2011 after graduating from Appalachian State University with a degree in risk management and insurance. He holds a Certified Insurance Counselor designation.

The First Security Board of Directors stated, “In naming Charles Connor president, First Security Insurance continues the commitment we’ve made to our community and clients for over 100 years. We look forward to his leadership and to the future of our company.”

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve as president of First Security Company Inc.,” said Connor. “What a privilege to lead an organization that recently celebrated 100 years as a locally owned business. I pledge to continue that legacy of working with our clients and partners as they grow their businesses, and protect their families. Just as importantly, I look forward to my association with the men and women of First Security, building a culture filled with energy, mutual trust and respect for one another.”

Connor lives in Conover with his wife Brandalyn and three children. He is a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and serves on many nonprofit boards in the area.

Since 1919, First Security Insurance has crafted insurance solutions for residents and businesses in Hickory and surrounding communities. The company has a specialty focus on the hospitality and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit www.firstsecuritycompany.com.