Financial advisor qualifies for conference

HICKORY — Terry Eskind has qualified for Edward Jones' Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.

This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.

Eskind was among the 800 financial advisors who qualified out of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and Canada.

"These financial advisors have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic," says John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm's recognition events. "Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision this year to cancel the conference in order to put the health and safety of our associates and clients first. Qualifying for the event is none the less a testament to the quality of work Eskind delivers to his clients."

"I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader," says Eskind. "I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life's goals."

Working with Eskind is Lisa Whisnant.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.